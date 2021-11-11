Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Boston Common Asset Management LLC

Boston Common Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,317 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 36 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Alphabet by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,014 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,091,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 1,984 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 594 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,345 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,917.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,832.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,625.35. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,694.00 and a 1 year high of $3,012.29.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $16.40 EPS. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOOGL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $3,400.00 target price (up from $3,100.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,156.15.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

