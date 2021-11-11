Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Earns Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ALSMY has been the subject of several other research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Alstom in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alstom in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alstom in a research note on Friday, October 8th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alstom in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alstom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ALSMY traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.96. 1,980,391 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,802. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Alstom has a twelve month low of $3.45 and a twelve month high of $6.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.46.

Alstom SA engages in the provision of transport services. It operates through the following segments: urban and main line transportation, signalling, services and integrated solutions. It offers a complete range of solutions from trains to metros, tramways, and e-buses; passenger solutions; customized services like maintenance and modernization; infrastructure; signalling; and digital mobility solutions.

