Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.320-$-0.270 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $525 million-$530 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $527.07 million.Alteryx also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.020-$0.020 EPS.

NYSE AYX traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $72.32. The stock had a trading volume of 822,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150,483. Alteryx has a 1 year low of $66.66 and a 1 year high of $140.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of -40.33 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.89%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alteryx will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Alteryx from $136.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Alteryx from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alteryx from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Alteryx from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Alteryx from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $109.67.

In other news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 2,500 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.27, for a total value of $183,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 47,500 shares of company stock worth $3,372,125 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

