Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR) PT Set at C$13.75 by Raymond James

Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR) has been given a C$13.75 price target by analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 34.80% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ARR. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. National Bankshares raised shares of Altius Renewable Royalties from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties from C$13.25 to C$14.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altius Renewable Royalties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.67.

Get Altius Renewable Royalties alerts:

ARR stock opened at C$10.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$270.44 million and a P/E ratio of -637.50. Altius Renewable Royalties has a one year low of C$7.80 and a one year high of C$11.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 176.65 and a quick ratio of 176.65.

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, invests in and acquires and manages portfolio of diversified renewable energy royalties for renewable power developers, operators, and originators. The company provides tailored royalty-based financing solutions to the renewable power market.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Altius Renewable Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altius Renewable Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.