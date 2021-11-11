Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alvopetro Energy had a net margin of 44.77% and a return on equity of 22.26%.
OTCMKTS:ALVOF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.92. The stock had a trading volume of 16,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,857. Alvopetro Energy has a one year low of $1.36 and a one year high of $8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $132.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.23 and its 200-day moving average is $1,138.22.
Alvopetro Energy Company Profile
