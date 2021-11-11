Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alvopetro Energy had a net margin of 44.77% and a return on equity of 22.26%.

OTCMKTS:ALVOF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.92. The stock had a trading volume of 16,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,857. Alvopetro Energy has a one year low of $1.36 and a one year high of $8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $132.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.23 and its 200-day moving average is $1,138.22.

Alvopetro Energy Company Profile

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and production of hydrocarbons onshore. Its natural gas projects include Caburé and Gomo. The company was founded on September 25, 2013 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

