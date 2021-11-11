ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Hits New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $97.00 to $85.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. ALX Oncology traded as low as $36.73 and last traded at $39.70, with a volume of 6314 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.12.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on ALX Oncology in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ALX Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.86.

In other news, CFO Peter S. Garcia sold 7,229 shares of ALX Oncology stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total value of $400,775.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of ALX Oncology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.29, for a total value of $906,643.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,529 shares of company stock valued at $9,822,994 over the last three months. Company insiders own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALXO. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in ALX Oncology during the third quarter valued at $41,113,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in ALX Oncology by 14.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,549,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,738,000 after buying an additional 192,610 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in ALX Oncology by 13.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,054,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,681,000 after buying an additional 127,438 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in ALX Oncology by 92.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 253,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,684,000 after buying an additional 121,757 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ALX Oncology by 9.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,366,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,950,000 after buying an additional 114,456 shares during the period. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.22 and a beta of 3.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.31.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.04. Equities analysts predict that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

