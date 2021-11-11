Amalgamated Bank Acquires 11,223 Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 280.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,224 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,223 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Plexus were worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Plexus by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,154,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $288,308,000 after purchasing an additional 43,282 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its holdings in Plexus by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,205,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,594,000 after purchasing an additional 448,141 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Plexus by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,448,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,076,000 after acquiring an additional 122,213 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Plexus by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 954,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,286,000 after acquiring an additional 18,582 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Plexus by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 756,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,184,000 after acquiring an additional 11,617 shares during the period. 93.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on PLXS. Fox-Davies Capital raised shares of Plexus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Plexus from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James set a $85.73 price objective on Plexus and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.29.

NASDAQ PLXS opened at $92.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.98. Plexus Corp. has a 12-month low of $71.90 and a 12-month high of $101.17.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $843.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.76 million. Plexus had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 13.94%. Plexus’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Plexus news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total value of $191,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,535 shares of company stock valued at $969,549 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences; industrial and commercial; communications; and aerospace and defense market sectors.

