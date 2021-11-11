Amalgamated Bank Acquires 680 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWF. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $299.46 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $287.62. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $223.68 and a one year high of $306.76.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

