Amalgamated Bank Boosts Stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 401.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 43,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,471 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FOX. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of FOX by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of FOX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of FOX by 437.2% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of FOX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of FOX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO John Nallen sold 22,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $841,355.31. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 222,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,292,881.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 19,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.37, for a total value of $692,302.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,646 shares of company stock worth $5,246,658 over the last three months. Insiders own 19.21% of the company’s stock.

FOX has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Guggenheim upgraded FOX to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on FOX from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FOX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Shares of FOX opened at $37.81 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $25.26 and a 12 month high of $42.14. The company has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.17.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. FOX had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 13.18%.

About FOX

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

