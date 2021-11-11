Amalgamated Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 502.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,401 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in United Community Banks during the first quarter worth $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in United Community Banks during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in United Community Banks by 289.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in United Community Banks during the first quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in United Community Banks during the first quarter worth about $210,000. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on UCBI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on United Community Banks from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

NASDAQ:UCBI opened at $36.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.88. United Community Banks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.03 and a twelve month high of $37.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.18.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. United Community Banks had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The firm had revenue of $181.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is 25.97%.

In other United Community Banks news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.95, for a total transaction of $329,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters on individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

