Amalgamated Bank Increases Holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,442 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in RingCentral by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in RingCentral by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC grew its holdings in RingCentral by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in RingCentral by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 259 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its holdings in RingCentral by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 7,310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RNG shares. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $349.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.90.

In other RingCentral news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 3,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.72, for a total value of $949,182.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 191,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,243,075.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $68,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 99,958 shares of company stock valued at $23,899,023 in the last three months. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RNG opened at $281.64 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $233.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $257.29. RingCentral, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $207.53 and a fifty-two week high of $449.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.77 billion, a PE ratio of -190.30 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.81, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.95. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 59.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

