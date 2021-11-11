Amalgamated Bank Purchases 41,621 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 484.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,212 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,621 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Discovery were worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HGK Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Discovery during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,985,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Discovery during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,320,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Discovery by 1,206.6% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 102,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,442,000 after purchasing an additional 94,393 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery in the 2nd quarter worth $2,936,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Discovery by 93.4% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 183,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,960,000 after purchasing an additional 88,470 shares in the last quarter. 33.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DISCA opened at $27.36 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.18. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.57 and a 52 week high of $78.14. The company has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.16). Discovery had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Discovery, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on DISCA. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $38.44 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Discovery from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Discovery in a research note on Sunday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Discovery from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Discovery currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.91.

Discovery Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

