Amalgamated Bank Takes Position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,582 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,055,533 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $327,588,000 after purchasing an additional 160,713 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,377,971 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $110,409,000 after purchasing an additional 92,921 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,064,402 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $49,420,000 after acquiring an additional 56,514 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 823,728 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $38,246,000 after acquiring an additional 73,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 758,630 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $35,223,000 after acquiring an additional 79,673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ANF. TheStreet raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abercrombie & Fitch presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.20.

ANF stock opened at $44.99 on Thursday. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a twelve month low of $17.36 and a twelve month high of $48.97. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.93. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $864.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.21 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.17 per share, with a total value of $35,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Suzanne M. Coulter purchased 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.93 per share, for a total transaction of $25,151.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

