AMATEN Reaches Market Cap of $1.52 Million (AMA)

AMATEN (CURRENCY:AMA) traded down 9.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 11th. During the last seven days, AMATEN has traded down 8.7% against the dollar. AMATEN has a market cap of $1.52 million and $2,020.00 worth of AMATEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AMATEN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000310 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.25 or 0.00054391 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001542 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.36 or 0.00225852 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000522 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00011262 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.80 or 0.00092287 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

AMATEN Coin Profile

AMA is a coin. AMATEN’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,571,323 coins. AMATEN’s official website is www.amaten.com . AMATEN’s official Twitter account is @AmatenOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “Amaten is building a decentralized gift card ecosystem on its own blockchain network running on Aelf as one of the first side chains. This blockchain solution is designed to be secure and fraud-proof, capable of processing tens of thousands of transactions per second, integrate seamlessly with existing merchant infrastructure, and will precipitate a whole new superior user experience. “

AMATEN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMATEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AMATEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AMATEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

