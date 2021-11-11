Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) PT Raised to $4,460.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective boosted by Tigress Financial from $4,370.00 to $4,460.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,700.00 to $4,300.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp reissued a buy rating and issued a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,904.00 to $3,875.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $4,137.12.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,482.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3,390.93 and a 200-day moving average of $3,390.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a P/E ratio of 68.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.11. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $2,881.00 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $12.37 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 41.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 910 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $2,987,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $4,451,748.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,118,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,954 shares of company stock worth $293,944,841 in the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,727,219 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $112,586,869,000 after acquiring an additional 112,965 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,173,783 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $55,640,401,000 after acquiring an additional 338,793 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,963,398 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $54,916,643,000 after acquiring an additional 89,867 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,446,833 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,139,577,000 after acquiring an additional 135,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,749,351 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $23,148,269,000 after acquiring an additional 146,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

