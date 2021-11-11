Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) PT Raised to $4,460.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective boosted by Tigress Financial from $4,370.00 to $4,460.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.
AMZN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,700.00 to $4,300.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp reissued a buy rating and issued a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,904.00 to $3,875.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $4,137.12.
Amazon.com stock opened at $3,482.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3,390.93 and a 200-day moving average of $3,390.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a P/E ratio of 68.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.11. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $2,881.00 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08.
In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 910 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $2,987,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $4,451,748.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,118,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,954 shares of company stock worth $293,944,841 in the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,727,219 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $112,586,869,000 after acquiring an additional 112,965 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,173,783 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $55,640,401,000 after acquiring an additional 338,793 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,963,398 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $54,916,643,000 after acquiring an additional 89,867 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,446,833 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,139,577,000 after acquiring an additional 135,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,749,351 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $23,148,269,000 after acquiring an additional 146,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.
