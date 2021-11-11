Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lessened its stake in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,308,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,213,401 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Ambev were worth $59,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABEV. Ruffer LLP increased its stake in Ambev by 13.0% during the second quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 110,193,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,501,000 after acquiring an additional 12,712,753 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ambev by 150.3% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,337,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205,694 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Ambev by 97.5% during the second quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 4,082,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016,039 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Ambev during the second quarter worth $6,339,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Ambev by 11.7% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 16,796,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753,342 shares during the last quarter. 9.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ABEV shares. Bank of America upgraded Ambev from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Ambev from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ambev in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded Ambev from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ambev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.53.

NYSE:ABEV opened at $3.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $50.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.18. Ambev S.A. has a 12-month low of $2.38 and a 12-month high of $3.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Ambev had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 22.81%. Equities analysts forecast that Ambev S.A. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division.

