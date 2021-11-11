AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $45.06, but opened at $42.94. AMC Entertainment shares last traded at $40.84, with a volume of 206,386 shares.

Specifically, SVP Daniel E. Ellis sold 59,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $2,164,859.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam M. Aron sold 625,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $25,331,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 905,852 shares of company stock valued at $35,694,855. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMC. Wedbush lowered AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $5.44 to $7.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $3.70 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Macquarie lowered AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $11.92.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a PE ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.25.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $763.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($5.70) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 538.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Burleson & Company LLC increased its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 4,666.7% during the 3rd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.16% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the United States Markets and International Markets segments. The United States segment involves in the activity in the U.S. specifically in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington, DC.

