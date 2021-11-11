Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) Lifted to Overweight at Stephens

Stephens upgraded shares of Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amerant Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Amerant Bancorp from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Amerant Bancorp from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Amerant Bancorp from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amerant Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.63.

AMTB opened at $29.23 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 1.07. Amerant Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.88 and a 12-month high of $30.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. Amerant Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 18.58%. The company had revenue of $65.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Amerant Bancorp will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMTB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Amerant Bancorp by 136.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 140,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,011,000 after buying an additional 81,156 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Amerant Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $1,211,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amerant Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $1,393,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Amerant Bancorp by 493.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 64,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 53,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amerant Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $920,000. 29.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amerant Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company, which provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The firm offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans, loans secured by owner-occupied properties, loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence, working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans, loans to financial institutions and acceptances, and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile loans, personal loans, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

