American Equity Investment Life Holding Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.14 Per Share (NYSE:AEL)

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) – Analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for American Equity Investment Life in a report released on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.14 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.06. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for American Equity Investment Life’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.05 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.45 EPS.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $542.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.71 million. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 5.89%. American Equity Investment Life’s revenue was down 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AEL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.70.

Shares of AEL opened at $36.46 on Thursday. American Equity Investment Life has a twelve month low of $25.12 and a twelve month high of $36.65. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.64.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 18.0% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,703,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,691,000 after buying an additional 564,827 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,277,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,934,000 after buying an additional 20,005 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 51.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,658,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,924,000 after buying an additional 897,354 shares during the period. Lakewood Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 4.6% during the second quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 1,651,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,371,000 after buying an additional 73,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,425,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,087,000 after buying an additional 23,505 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.