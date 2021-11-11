American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of American Public Education in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the year. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for American Public Education’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.35 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.78 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Public Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

APEI stock opened at $25.31 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.57. American Public Education has a twelve month low of $23.88 and a twelve month high of $39.19. The firm has a market cap of $473.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.51.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). American Public Education had a return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 4.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Public Education by 6.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,998,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,981,000 after buying an additional 168,620 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in American Public Education by 137.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,848,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,751 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in American Public Education by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,567,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,437,000 after purchasing an additional 40,063 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in American Public Education by 28.8% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 988,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,028,000 after purchasing an additional 221,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in American Public Education by 14.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 584,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,558,000 after purchasing an additional 72,536 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

