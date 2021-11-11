American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Stake Lessened by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. cut its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 470,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 44,580 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $73,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 69.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $172.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $31.22 billion, a PE ratio of 40.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.27. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.01 and a 52 week high of $189.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.73.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 57.38%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AWK shares. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $159.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. US Capital Advisors cut shares of American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.57.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

