American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Issues Earnings Results

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. American Well had a negative net margin of 79.09% and a negative return on equity of 15.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.92) earnings per share. American Well updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

AMWL stock traded down $0.54 on Thursday, hitting $8.21. 6,001,234 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,157,893. American Well has a twelve month low of $7.60 and a twelve month high of $43.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.29.

In other American Well news, CFO Keith Anderson sold 69,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $770,899.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 107,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total transaction of $957,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 487,324 shares of company stock valued at $4,977,490 in the last ninety days. 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in American Well stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) by 198.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,318,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,540,792 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.95% of American Well worth $29,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMWL. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of American Well in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of American Well from $13.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of American Well from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of American Well in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of American Well from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Well presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.58.

About American Well

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

