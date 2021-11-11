American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Issues Earnings Results

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. American Well had a negative net margin of 79.09% and a negative return on equity of 15.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.92) earnings per share. American Well updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.
AMWL stock traded down $0.54 on Thursday, hitting $8.21. 6,001,234 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,157,893. American Well has a twelve month low of $7.60 and a twelve month high of $43.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.29.
In other American Well news, CFO Keith Anderson sold 69,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $770,899.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 107,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total transaction of $957,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 487,324 shares of company stock valued at $4,977,490 in the last ninety days. 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMWL. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of American Well in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of American Well from $13.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of American Well from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of American Well in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of American Well from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Well presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.58.
About American Well
American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.
