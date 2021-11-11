Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) Receives $7.40 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMRX. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,821,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,260,000 after buying an additional 182,932 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 160.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 448,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after buying an additional 276,111 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 119,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 13,049 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 104.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 917,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,176,000 after buying an additional 469,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $270,000. 32.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AMRX traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.26. 441,238 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,281,327. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.44 and a beta of 1.16. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $7.45.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $528.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.08 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 61.08% and a net margin of 0.68%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

Read More: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.