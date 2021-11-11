Amon (AMN) Trading Up 38.2% Over Last Week

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded up 9.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 11th. Amon has a total market capitalization of $2.36 million and approximately $4,601.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Amon has traded up 38.2% against the US dollar. One Amon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.69 or 0.00053836 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001552 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $145.12 or 0.00225248 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000523 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00011274 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.05 or 0.00091652 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Amon Profile

Amon (AMN) is a coin. Its launch date was April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 coins and its circulating supply is 714,344,960 coins. Amon’s official message board is medium.com/@amontech . Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Amon’s official website is amon.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Amon offers a multi-cryptocurrency debit-card where you can store your funds, real-time conversion, and instant payment anywhere. AMN is an Ethereum-based token that gives users different benefits such as discounted fees, better customer service andthe possibility to receive passive interest from MasterNodes. “

Buying and Selling Amon

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Amon using one of the exchanges listed above.

