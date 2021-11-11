AmonD Reaches Market Capitalization of $923,632.23 (AMON)

AmonD (CURRENCY:AMON) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 11th. One AmonD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. AmonD has a market capitalization of $923,632.23 and approximately $3,290.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, AmonD has traded 17.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About AmonD

AmonD’s launch date was August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,176,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 835,430,514 coins. AmonD’s official website is www.amond.cc . AmonD’s official message board is medium.com/amondofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “AmonD belives that consumers are key to the future advertising industry. Using innovate ad tech based on blockchain technology, AmonD offers consumers sufficient and fair incentives for allowing active management of personal data and advertising. The main app is an all-in-one service platform that combines crypto and point wallets. User can earn our points by participating in advertising campaigns, and they can exchange points with mobile vouchers and tokens as well. “

Buying and Selling AmonD

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmonD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AmonD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AmonD using one of the exchanges listed above.

