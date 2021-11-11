Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of AMPE traded down $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $1.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,015,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,178,349. The company has a market capitalization of $278.64 million, a P/E ratio of -17.38 and a beta of 1.59. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.77 and a fifty-two week high of $2.98.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMPE. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,737 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 50,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 215.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,186 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11,061 shares during the last quarter. 22.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ampio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

About Ampio Pharmaceuticals

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of therapies to treat prevalent inflammatory conditions. Its product pipeline includes new uses for approved drugs and new molecular entities for important therapeutic areas, including metabolic disease, eye disease, kidney disease, inflammation and sexual dysfunction and CNS disease.

