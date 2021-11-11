Amundi Acquires New Stake in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)

Amundi acquired a new stake in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,931 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVID. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Avid Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,187,000. Atika Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avid Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,878,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Avid Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,897,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in Avid Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,547,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Avid Technology by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,511,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,326,000 after acquiring an additional 125,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert M. Bakish sold 5,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total value of $162,415.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 678,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,888,332.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total transaction of $32,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,300 shares of company stock worth $200,751. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AVID opened at $32.23 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.22 and a 200-day moving average of $30.68. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 54.63 and a beta of 1.16. Avid Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $10.39 and a one year high of $40.48.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.11. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AVID. TheStreet upgraded Avid Technology from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avid Technology in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group raised their target price on Avid Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Avid Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

About Avid Technology

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

