Amundi Invests $140,000 in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Amundi bought a new position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Repligen by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 224,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,582,000 after purchasing an additional 71,722 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Repligen by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 97,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,929,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Repligen by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Repligen by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Repligen alerts:

In other Repligen news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 25,000 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.75, for a total transaction of $7,368,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,495 shares in the company, valued at $63,222,401.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.00, for a total value of $288,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,834 shares of company stock worth $14,514,252 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RGEN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Repligen in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Repligen from $255.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Repligen from $258.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Repligen in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Repligen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.38.

NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $263.70 on Thursday. Repligen Co. has a 12-month low of $162.29 and a 12-month high of $327.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.57 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $284.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.98.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. Repligen had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 20.06%. The business had revenue of $178.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.97 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 89.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.