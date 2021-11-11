Amundi Invests $152,000 in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB)

Amundi purchased a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 209.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $104,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $239,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 16.3% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 14,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen T. Boswell acquired 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.76 per share, for a total transaction of $149,552.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frank Sorrentino III sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total transaction of $1,023,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.05% of the company’s stock.

CNOB stock opened at $34.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.65. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $16.63 and a one year high of $35.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 39.20% and a return on equity of 12.93%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is a positive change from ConnectOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.33%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of ConnectOne Bank. It offers personal and commercial business loans on a secured and unsecured basis, revolving lines of credit, commercial mortgage loans, and residential mortgages. The company was founded on November 12, 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, NJ.

