Amundi Invests $160,000 in IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC)

Amundi acquired a new position in shares of IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,122 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of IES by 7,660.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IES during the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of IES by 18.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in IES in the first quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in IES by 156.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

IESC opened at $53.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.22. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.13 and a 1-year high of $56.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.19.

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and management of operating subsidiaries in business activities across a variety of end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Residential, Commercial and Industrial and Infrastructure Solutions. The Communications segment provides technology infrastructure products and services to large corporations and independent businesses.

