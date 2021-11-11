Amundi Invests $33,000 in Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH)

Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,655 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCH. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco de Chile during the first quarter worth approximately $5,106,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Banco de Chile during the second quarter worth approximately $3,365,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Banco de Chile by 40.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 469,276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,267,000 after buying an additional 135,992 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Banco de Chile by 39.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 223,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,273,000 after purchasing an additional 63,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in Banco de Chile by 78.1% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 93,015 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 40,777 shares during the last quarter. 0.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BCH opened at $19.07 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.06. Banco de Chile has a 12-month low of $16.33 and a 12-month high of $25.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). Banco de Chile had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 24.90%. The firm had revenue of $640.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.95 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Banco de Chile will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Banco de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

About Banco de Chile

Banco de Chile SA engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury, and Subsidiaries. The Retail segment consists of consumer loans, commercial loans, checking accounts, credit cards, credit lines, and mortgage loans. The Wholesale segment includes corporate clients and large companies where the product offering focuses on commercial loans, checking accounts and liquidity management services, debt instruments, foreign trade, derivative contracts, and leases.

