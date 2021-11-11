Amundi Purchases New Stake in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 595,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,647,000 after acquiring an additional 16,428 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Shoe Carnival by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 381,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,294,000 after buying an additional 32,796 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Shoe Carnival by 602.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 200,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,385,000 after buying an additional 172,326 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Shoe Carnival by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,568,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Shoe Carnival by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 112,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,922,000 after buying an additional 8,096 shares during the last quarter. 35.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Kent A. Kleeberger sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total value of $56,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SCVL shares. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Shoe Carnival from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Shoe Carnival in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:SCVL opened at $39.23 on Thursday. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.65 and a 1 year high of $42.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.56 and a 200-day moving average of $34.16.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.99. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 32.38% and a net margin of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $332.23 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is 7.32%.

About Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands.

