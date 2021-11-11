Analysts Anticipate Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) will report earnings per share of ($0.14) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Blade Air Mobility’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the highest is ($0.11). The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, December 20th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blade Air Mobility will report full year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($0.52). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.64). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Blade Air Mobility.
Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.95 million during the quarter.
NASDAQ BLDE traded down $0.51 on Thursday, hitting $9.96. 1,003,731 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,226,719. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.08. Blade Air Mobility has a 52 week low of $6.41 and a 52 week high of $19.88.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLDE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Blade Air Mobility during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Blade Air Mobility during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Blade Air Mobility during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Blade Air Mobility during the second quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Blade Air Mobility during the third quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.13% of the company’s stock.
Blade Air Mobility Company Profile
Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States and internationally. The company provides its services through helicopters and amphibious aircraft. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.
