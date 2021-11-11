Analysts Anticipate Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $470.73 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) to report $470.73 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Harsco’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $447.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $509.70 million. Harsco posted sales of $508.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harsco will report full year sales of $2.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $2.20 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $2.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Harsco.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Harsco had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 0.69%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on HSC shares. Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of Harsco from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus downgraded shares of Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

In related news, CFO Anshooman Aga purchased 2,000 shares of Harsco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.63 per share, with a total value of $27,260.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Stanton purchased 5,000 shares of Harsco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.75 per share, with a total value of $68,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Harsco by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,382,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,175,000 after buying an additional 161,956 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Harsco by 10.8% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,734,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,356,000 after buying an additional 265,714 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its holdings in shares of Harsco by 8.6% in the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 2,734,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,835,000 after buying an additional 216,866 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Harsco by 4.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,666,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,447,000 after buying an additional 108,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Harsco by 7.7% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,600,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,094,000 after buying an additional 184,961 shares during the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HSC traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 287,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,013. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 83.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.53. Harsco has a fifty-two week low of $13.29 and a fifty-two week high of $23.73.

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

