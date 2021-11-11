Analysts Anticipate Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $451.55 Million

Equities research analysts expect Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) to announce sales of $451.55 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Oceaneering International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $461.10 million and the lowest is $442.00 million. Oceaneering International posted sales of $424.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Oceaneering International will report full-year sales of $1.87 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $1.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $1.98 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Oceaneering International.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $466.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.42 million. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a positive return on equity of 2.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share.

OII opened at $13.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -38.14 and a beta of 3.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.40. Oceaneering International has a twelve month low of $5.04 and a twelve month high of $18.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OII. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Oceaneering International by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,109,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $79,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688,846 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Oceaneering International by 189.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,353,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,067,000 after purchasing an additional 884,814 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oceaneering International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,508,000. Sourcerock Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 2,300,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,277,000 after buying an additional 487,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,213,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,895,000 after buying an additional 419,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

