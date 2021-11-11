Analysts Anticipate SkillSoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL) to Announce -$0.12 EPS

Brokerages expect SkillSoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL) to announce ($0.12) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for SkillSoft’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.03). The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SkillSoft will report full year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.37). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SkillSoft.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SKIL shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of SkillSoft from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of SkillSoft from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of SkillSoft in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SkillSoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:SKIL traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.15. 2,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 905,223. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. SkillSoft has a one year low of $8.56 and a one year high of $12.80.

In related news, CFO Ryan H. Murray purchased 17,500 shares of SkillSoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.69 per share, for a total transaction of $187,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its position in SkillSoft by 13.1% in the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 11,211,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,598 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SkillSoft in the second quarter worth approximately $15,003,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in SkillSoft in the second quarter worth approximately $14,493,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in SkillSoft in the second quarter worth approximately $12,039,000. Finally, Exor Capital LLP raised its position in SkillSoft by 272.7% in the third quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 1,155,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,506,000 after acquiring an additional 845,329 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

