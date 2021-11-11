Analysts Anticipate Sterling Check Corp (NASDAQ:STER) Will Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Sterling Check Corp (NASDAQ:STER) to announce $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Sterling Check’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the highest is $0.17. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Sterling Check will report full-year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.97. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.06. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sterling Check.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Sterling Check in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Sterling Check from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.29.

Shares of NASDAQ STER traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.73. 36,340 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 427,544. Sterling Check has a one year low of $20.88 and a one year high of $28.99.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Check in the third quarter valued at about $18,172,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Check in the third quarter worth about $17,467,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Check in the third quarter worth about $4,126,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Check in the third quarter worth about $1,556,386,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Check in the third quarter worth about $23,413,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Check Company Profile

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background screening, verification, workforce monitoring and health screening services for businesses. Sterling Check Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

