Analysts Expect Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) to Post $0.53 EPS

Equities analysts expect Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) to post earnings of $0.53 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Atlantic Capital Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.57. Atlantic Capital Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will report full year earnings of $2.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Atlantic Capital Bancshares.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.13. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 40.56% and a return on equity of 13.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS.

ACBI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $32.00 to $26.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James lowered shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.16 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.72 price target on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.28.

In related news, insider Robert R. Bugbee II sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total transaction of $27,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,750 shares of company stock valued at $103,193. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 99,685.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,985 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 6,978 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $237,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ACBI opened at $29.66 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.01. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a 52 week low of $13.97 and a 52 week high of $29.99. The company has a market capitalization of $602.25 million, a PE ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The company offers an array of credit, treasury management, and deposit products and services. It also provides capital markets, mortgage banking, and electronic banking services to its corporate, business, and individual clients.

