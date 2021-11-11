Analysts Expect FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $198.00 Million

Equities research analysts expect FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) to announce $198.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for FormFactor’s earnings. FormFactor reported sales of $197.04 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that FormFactor will report full-year sales of $762.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $762.10 million to $762.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $822.55 million, with estimates ranging from $817.50 million to $827.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for FormFactor.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. FormFactor had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The company had revenue of $189.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.51 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of FormFactor from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FormFactor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.57.

Shares of NASDAQ FORM traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 316,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,497. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. FormFactor has a fifty-two week low of $32.69 and a fifty-two week high of $52.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.30 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.50.

In other FormFactor news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $1,115,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shai Shahar sold 3,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total transaction of $147,713.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FORM. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of FormFactor by 261,685.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,020,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,572 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of FormFactor by 11.9% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,742,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $304,137,000 after acquiring an additional 718,104 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FormFactor by 236.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 570,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,790,000 after acquiring an additional 400,979 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of FormFactor by 276.5% in the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 456,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,637,000 after acquiring an additional 335,100 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of FormFactor by 25.1% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,458,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,429,000 after acquiring an additional 292,775 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.

