Analysts Expect Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.06 Billion

Analysts expect that Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) will post sales of $4.06 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Infosys’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.11 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.00 billion. Infosys posted sales of $3.52 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Infosys will report full-year sales of $15.97 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.83 billion to $16.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $17.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.42 billion to $18.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Infosys.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Infosys had a return on equity of 28.70% and a net margin of 19.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share.

INFY has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Infosys from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of Infosys in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.13.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Infosys by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 56,951,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,206,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615,833 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Infosys by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,816,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,161,558,000 after purchasing an additional 737,732 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Infosys by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,505,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $567,494,000 after purchasing an additional 5,264,599 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Infosys by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,011,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $400,750,000 after purchasing an additional 617,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in Infosys by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 15,694,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $349,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214,585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.05% of the company’s stock.

INFY stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.96. 6,060,189 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,271,214. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.93 and its 200-day moving average is $21.52. The company has a market cap of $97.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.27, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.86. Infosys has a 12 month low of $14.76 and a 12 month high of $24.28.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

