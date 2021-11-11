Analysts Expect JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $29.51 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) will post sales of $29.51 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $30.42 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $28.94 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. posted sales of $29.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, January 21st.

On average, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will report full year sales of $122.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $119.09 billion to $125.43 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $121.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $118.16 billion to $124.73 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JPM. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.56.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 248,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,618,000 after purchasing an additional 7,712 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.4% during the third quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 11,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,746,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,104,270,000 after acquiring an additional 598,824 shares in the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the third quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 162,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Securities LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.6% in the third quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 24,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,081,000 after acquiring an additional 4,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

JPM traded up $0.88 on Monday, reaching $168.50. The company had a trading volume of 178,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,174,254. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $497.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $112.06 and a 1 year high of $172.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $164.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.79.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.30%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.