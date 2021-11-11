Analysts Expect Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $223.10 Million

Equities analysts expect Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) to post sales of $223.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Kadant’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $214.80 million and the highest is $228.50 million. Kadant posted sales of $168.43 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 32.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Kadant will report full year sales of $783.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $782.90 million to $783.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $887.14 million, with estimates ranging from $860.60 million to $919.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Kadant.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.33. Kadant had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 10.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Kadant from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of KAI opened at $235.88 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $215.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.88. Kadant has a 12-month low of $126.29 and a 12-month high of $238.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 36.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.29%.

In other Kadant news, Director Jonathan W. Painter sold 4,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.44, for a total value of $976,328.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Powell sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.50, for a total value of $388,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,182 shares of company stock worth $4,413,090 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KAI. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kadant by 61.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kadant during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Kadant during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Kadant during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Kadant by 37.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. 93.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kadant, Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The company’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

