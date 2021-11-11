Analysts Expect Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.46 Billion

Analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) will report $1.46 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.45 billion and the highest is $1.47 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market posted sales of $1.60 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will report full year sales of $6.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.06 billion to $6.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.29 billion to $6.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sprouts Farmers Market.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SFM. Gordon Haskett downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Shares of SFM traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.11. 1,365,126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,338,151. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.78. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 52-week low of $19.13 and a 52-week high of $29.35.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 13,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 19,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

