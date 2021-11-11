Analysts Expect TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) to Post -$0.65 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Nov 11th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) to announce earnings per share of ($0.65) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for TCR2 Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.77) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.46). TCR2 Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.56) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that TCR2 Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.61) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.88) to ($2.12). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.86) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.35) to ($2.60). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for TCR2 Therapeutics.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.06).

TCRR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Truist cut their target price on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down from $37.00) on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.45.

Shares of NASDAQ TCRR opened at $6.96 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.52. TCR2 Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.29 and a fifty-two week high of $35.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.84 million, a P/E ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 2.16.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Redmile Group LLC increased its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 27.5% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 3,610,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,726,000 after acquiring an additional 777,900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in TCR2 Therapeutics by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,964,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,230,000 after purchasing an additional 27,527 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in TCR2 Therapeutics by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,231,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,614,000 after purchasing an additional 42,870 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in TCR2 Therapeutics by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,389,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,800,000 after purchasing an additional 17,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in TCR2 Therapeutics by 6.6% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,027,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,855,000 after purchasing an additional 63,522 shares in the last quarter. 91.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TCR2 Therapeutics Company Profile

TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It also involves in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development.

Recommended Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TCR2 Therapeutics (TCRR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR)

Receive News & Ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.