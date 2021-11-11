Analysts Expect TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) to Post -$0.65 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) to announce earnings per share of ($0.65) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for TCR2 Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.77) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.46). TCR2 Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.56) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that TCR2 Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.61) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.88) to ($2.12). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.86) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.35) to ($2.60). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for TCR2 Therapeutics.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.06).

TCRR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Truist cut their target price on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down from $37.00) on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.45.

Shares of NASDAQ TCRR opened at $6.96 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.52. TCR2 Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.29 and a fifty-two week high of $35.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.84 million, a P/E ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 2.16.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Redmile Group LLC increased its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 27.5% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 3,610,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,726,000 after acquiring an additional 777,900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in TCR2 Therapeutics by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,964,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,230,000 after purchasing an additional 27,527 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in TCR2 Therapeutics by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,231,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,614,000 after purchasing an additional 42,870 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in TCR2 Therapeutics by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,389,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,800,000 after purchasing an additional 17,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in TCR2 Therapeutics by 6.6% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,027,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,855,000 after purchasing an additional 63,522 shares in the last quarter. 91.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TCR2 Therapeutics Company Profile

TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It also involves in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development.

