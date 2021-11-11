Analysts Issue Forecasts for Altius Renewable Royalties Corp.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:ARR)

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (TSE:ARR) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Altius Renewable Royalties in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.06). National Bank Financial has a “Outperfrom Under Weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Altius Renewable Royalties’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Get Altius Renewable Royalties alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on ARR. Raymond James set a C$13.75 price objective on Altius Renewable Royalties and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. National Bankshares upgraded Altius Renewable Royalties from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Cormark raised their price target on Altius Renewable Royalties from C$13.25 to C$14.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.67.

Shares of Altius Renewable Royalties stock opened at C$10.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 176.65 and a quick ratio of 176.65. The company has a market cap of C$270.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -637.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.23. Altius Renewable Royalties has a 12 month low of C$7.80 and a 12 month high of C$11.35.

Altius Renewable Royalties Company Profile

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, invests in and acquires and manages portfolio of diversified renewable energy royalties for renewable power developers, operators, and originators. The company provides tailored royalty-based financing solutions to the renewable power market.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Altius Renewable Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altius Renewable Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.