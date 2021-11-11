Analysts Issue Forecasts for Cogeco Communications Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (TSE:CCA)

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cogeco Communications in a report issued on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine expects that the company will post earnings of $1.97 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Cogeco Communications’ FY2022 earnings at $10.39 EPS.

CCA has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$131.00 price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TD Securities increased their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cogeco Communications in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$143.00 to C$141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$127.00 price target on shares of Cogeco Communications in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cogeco Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$133.50.

CCA stock opened at C$105.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.85. Cogeco Communications has a twelve month low of C$92.35 and a twelve month high of C$123.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$112.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$116.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.55.

Cogeco Communications Company Profile

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

