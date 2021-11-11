Analysts Issue Forecasts for Vista Outdoor Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:VSTO)

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Vista Outdoor in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress expects that the company will post earnings of $1.73 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Vista Outdoor’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.98 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on VSTO. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Aegis boosted their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vista Outdoor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.82.

Shares of VSTO stock opened at $43.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.89. Vista Outdoor has a 1 year low of $18.75 and a 1 year high of $48.75.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $778.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.59 million. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 47.33% and a net margin of 14.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VSTO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 38.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 66,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 18,463 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 3.6% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 96,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the first quarter valued at $234,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the first quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 70.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 563,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,082,000 after purchasing an additional 233,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

