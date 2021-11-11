Analysts Offer Predictions for Renewable Energy Group, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:REGI)

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) – Equities researchers at US Capital Advisors raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Renewable Energy Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 9th. US Capital Advisors analyst D. Ventura now forecasts that the oil and gas company will earn $0.80 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.56. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Renewable Energy Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.93 EPS.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.32). Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 6.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on REGI. Truist Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.10 price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Renewable Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.81.

Shares of REGI stock opened at $55.39 on Thursday. Renewable Energy Group has a 52-week low of $45.06 and a 52-week high of $117.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a current ratio of 7.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.68.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 3,085 shares during the period. Arosa Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 40,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after buying an additional 7,162 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 465,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,003,000 after buying an additional 10,628 shares during the period. 87.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Renewable Energy Group news, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 9,769 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total transaction of $502,810.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter John Martin Harding purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.05 per share, with a total value of $196,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,558 shares of company stock valued at $1,225,913 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

