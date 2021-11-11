Analysts Set AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Price Target at $34.60

Shares of AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.60.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ANAB shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of AnaptysBio from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of ANAB stock opened at $33.93 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.13. AnaptysBio has a 52 week low of $17.72 and a 52 week high of $37.89. The company has a market cap of $930.80 million, a PE ratio of 121.18 and a beta of 0.13.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.61. AnaptysBio had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 2.17%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AnaptysBio will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Hamza Suria sold 36,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total value of $1,184,032.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric J. Loumeau sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,941 shares of company stock worth $2,339,392 in the last ninety days. 34.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EcoR1 Capital LLC boosted its stake in AnaptysBio by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 7,151,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928,300 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new position in AnaptysBio during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,634,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in AnaptysBio during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,242,000. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in AnaptysBio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,373,000. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its stake in AnaptysBio by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 535,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,534,000 after purchasing an additional 225,819 shares during the period.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

