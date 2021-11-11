Analysts Set Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Price Target at $117.63

Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $117.63.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CLH shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. CJS Securities upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

In other news, COO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 17,963 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $1,801,329.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,648,455.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Louis Battles sold 5,000 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.75, for a total value of $508,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,482 shares of company stock valued at $5,109,557. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 48,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,074,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLH opened at $107.81 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.51. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63 and a beta of 1.69. Clean Harbors has a 1 year low of $69.79 and a 1 year high of $118.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.17. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $951.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services; industrial services; field services; and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

